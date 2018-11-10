Yukon headed in right direction on gridiron

Jeremy Reed has completed his first two years as the head football coach at Yukon High School and based on the numbers, the Millers seem to be headed in the right direction.

Reed has guided the Miller football program to a 10-10 record through his first two years on the job. That is eight more wins than the previous two years.

Yukon won six games this year, which is the most it has won since 6A-1 was formed in 2014.

Offensively, the Millers scored more points on average in Reed’s first two years than it did in the previous five.

This season, Yukon averaged 25 points per game and allowed 17 points per game.

Looking around the entire program, the junior varsity recently completed a perfect 7-0 season and averaged 33 points per game and while allowing 11 points per game. The freshmen Millers went 7-2 and made their first-ever appearance in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference championship game.

The Yukon rookies averaged 39 points per game while allowing 17 points per game.

Overall, the Yukon football program went 20-6 in 2018.

Reed said he was surprised to see how his team responded following its first loss of the season against Edmond Santa Fe. He said it put his team into a bit of a funk through the Westmoore loss, but the Millers were able to snap out of it in their final two games at Enid and at Edmond Memorial, which ended up in wins for Yukon.

The Yukon coach added that he thought this year was an overall success and that finishing above .500, starting the season 4-0 and the defense pitching three shutouts in 2018 are things that should be recognized.

Also, with the 6-4 overall record, Yukon finished tied for the sixth-best record in 6A-1.

Reed said the only thing missing from this season to make it a great one was a play off appearance. He said that has to be the next step for the Miller program.

There are several seniors who have played their final games for Yukon, including 10 starters on defense, but Reed said there is a lot of excitement around the program from the upcoming young players.

One of the keys, Reed said, will be if the players and parents truly buy into what the coaching staff is trying to implement into the program and into each player. Reed said that is the key to success.

To make the postseason, Yukon will have to take the next step in beating teams like Edmond Santa Fe and Westmoore.

Reed said getting to that level will require a certain amount of dedication. He said it will be up to the players on how hardcore they want to be in the offseason.

He added that he would like to see the team police itself. He said some of the best teams he has coached have been the teams that he doesn’t have to discipline, but those kinds of things are handled with the team leaders.

For the second straight year, Reed will have to replace a senior leader at the quarterback position. Last year, it was Jackson Young taking over for Perry Olsen. This year, Young will pass the torch to another.

Reed said he has been fortunate to have players like Perry Olsen and Jackson Young in his program and wouldn’t trade his time with them for anything.

There will be a lot of new faces on the field when Yukon opens the 2019 season. There also will be some familiar ones. There’s only one thing for certain, and that is as long as Reed is driving the bus that is Yukon football, the Millers will always have a chance.

Final stats of 2018:

Offensive Stats:

Isaiah Butler – 0 for 2, 0 yards, 1 interception.

Jackson Young – 20 for 47, 42-percent, 468 yards, 9.6 yards/attempt, 50 yard long, 4 TD, 5 int

Isaiah Butler – 71 rush. Attempts, 450 yards, 6.3 average, 38 yard long, 2 TD, 1 fumble.

Owen Olsen – 1 attempt, 40 yards, 40 yards average, 40 yard long, 1 TD.

Jackson Young – 54 attempts, 182 yards, 3.4 average, 28 long, 6 TD, 2 fumbles.

Levi Davis – 3 attempts, 8 yards, 2.7 average, 11 long.

Antonio Washington – 77 attempts, 584 yards, 7.6 average, 54 long, 5 TD, 5 fumble.

Logan Grulkey – 1 attempt, 23 yards, 23 average, 23 long, 1 TD.

Caden Hernandez – 40 attempts, 222 yards, 5.6 average, 23 long, 1 TD

Landon Donoho – 104 attempts, 559 yards, 5.4 average, 42 long, 3 TD

Triston Brooke – 1 attempt, 4 yards, 4 average, 4 long.

Cameron Smith – 3 attempts, 20 yards, 6.7 average, 20 long.

Makari Slaughter – 3 attempts, 34 yards, 11.3 average, 20 long.

Coyle Berry – 4 attempts, 12 yards, 3 average, 6 long.

Noah Davis – 117 attempts, 477 yards, 4.1 average, 32 long, 6 TD, 2 fumble

Joe Wythe – 2 attempts, 20 yards, 10 average, 11 long.

Isaiah Butler – 1 reception, 8 yards, 8 average, 8 long

Colton DeKinger – 3 receptions, 67 yards, 22.3 average, 47 long, 1 TD

Owen Olsen – 9 receptions, 189 yards, 21 average, 36 long, 2 TD

Payton Hofer – 4 receptions, 111 yards, 27.8 average, 50 long, 1 TD

Antonio Washington – 1 reception, 25 yards, 25 average, 25, long

Caden Hernandez – 2 receptions, 50 yards, 25 average, 40 long

Defensive Stats: