Oil and gas company brings 35 jobs

By Chris Eversole

The once outdated office building that housed Tate Publishing has become a hub of activity for Roan Resources, an oil and natural gas exploration and production company.

No longer is the building, 127 E. Trade Center Terrace, serving as a sales and editorial center for a company that allegedly bilked thousands of authors out of millions of dollars.

Instead, it’s providing 35 jobs for men and women who maintain Roan’s oil and gas wells throughout Oklahoma.

Roan has replaced the shag carpet and salmon-colored walls that epitomized Tate’s tenure with new vinyl plank flooring and bright neutral-colored paint.

The building, a couple blocks east of Mustang Road and a couple blocks north of State Highway 152, is a perfect location for the office staff and the workers who are dispatched from there to maintain wells, said Field Production Supervisor Darrell Rice.

Many of the workers live in Canadian and Grady counties or in the southwestern part of the Oklahoma City metro, making their commute to work short, he said.

The Mustang office takes over monitoring and maintenance once new wells are drilled. It also services “legacy” wells.

Most of the new wells are horizontal wells that employ fracking, while most of the legacy wells are vertical wells, Rice said.

Roan emphasizes safety in its operations, and it is devoted to complying with state and federal regulations, Rice said.

Roan was formed in 2017 from the assets of Linn Energy, Inc. and Citizen Energy, II, LLC. Those assets total nearly 140,000 net acres.

Today, the company has approximately 170,000 net acres.

After officially taking over field operations in January, Roan Resources was producing nearly 40,000 barrels of oil daily, and its production is steadily increasing.

The company is adding the Mustang field office because it was outgrowing it corporate headquarters, located near Quail Springs Mall (which employs more than 135 workers).