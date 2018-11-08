Mustang swimming dives into the season

By Brody Feldmann

Last Thursday, the Mustang swim team dove into the season with its first meet of the season at Norman.

Mustang traveled to the University of Oklahoma to take on the Norman schools in the opening meet of the season.

“It was good to get in the pool and swim against somebody and see your time with the adrenaline with the parents there. So, it was good just to get in the pool and swim with competition instead of just swimming just to swim,” said head coach Tony Evans.

At the meet were both Norman schools and all three Moore teams. While all swimmers competed against each other in the pool at the same time, Mustang only tallied its points compared to the two Norman schools.

Both Norman schools are teams that are highly competitive in the state tournaments and the talent showed against the Broncos.

Out of 22 events the Broncos walked away with three top-five finishes. Two of which came in the same event, the girls 200 Medley Relay.

“Well, that is a little bit deceiving. The way Norman does it, everyone swims together. But, its only us against Norman High and Norman North,” said Evans. “So, it’s a little deceiving on how many top-five finishes we got.”

The A relay team made up by Reagan Hilley, Britton Kawaguchi, Hannah Hamilton and Sadie Arwood took second while the B relay team of Lilian Hua, Hallie Harper, Madyson Stout and Olivia Henry took fifth.

“I feel really good about the girls. We have a few girls who swim all year long in club. So, this wasn’t anything new for them,” said Evans.

The “A” team finished with a time of 2:11.46 and the “B” team finished with a time of 2:22.48.

The boys 200 Medley Relay team made up of Bryan Huong, Tyler Holsinger, Brady Coulter and Draper Goostree took fourth with a time of 2:05.01.

“We lost a lot of swimmers from last year and one of our best swimmers (Josh Boyanton) just got here today (Tuesday) from football,” said Evans.

Mustang will travel to Altus on Friday to compete against the solid 5A Bulldogs at 3:15 p.m.