Mustang routs the Lions, 35-12

By Brody Feldmann

On a night that the Mustang football program celebrated the 2018 seniors and the alumni from the previous 50 years, the Broncos embarrassed the Moore Lions.

“How physical we were and how fast we played was exciting,” said defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor.

Mustang waited until the final game of the season to play its best game of the season. But, better late than never, right?

In the first two minutes of the game, the Broncos jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 90-yard touchdown pass from Haden White to Khary Brown.

“Our kids just executed. We still had key penalties in bad situations. I just think we limited those,” said head coach Jeremy Dombek. “We got points early, and I think that helped us.”

Mustang’s defense stymied the Lions from the first whistle until the final buzzer.

Thanks to the good field positions, the Broncos offense found pay dirt one more time on a 22-yard touchdown pass from White to Dominik Venegas midway through the quarter.

But, everything didn’t go perfectly in the first quarter. With 1:30 left, the snap went past White and through the back of the end zone for a safety.

Moore had great field position after a solid return, which led to a field goal and a Broncos 14-5 lead with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Dawson McKinney received the kick around the Broncos 20-yard line, turned around, flipped the ball to Venegas, and Venegas went untouched 75-yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 21-5.

“Dominik Venegas had his best game by far as a Bronco. He was explosive and did big things all night long. He was also robbed of a few more touchdowns,” said Dombek.

With an uneventful second quarter, the score remained 21-5 at the end of the first half.

Mustang opened the scoring in the second half with an eight-yard touchdown pass from White to Charlie Stover. The touchdown was White’s third touchdown pass of the night.

With the time winding down in the third quarter, Moore punched in its only touchdown of the night with a three-yard run from Jayce Gardner.

Mustang’s George Lonzaga shot out of a cannon as the last firework of the night with a 64-yard touchdown run with 7:56 to go.Mustang led 35-12 after the touchdown and won by 23 points to finish the season with a 4-6 record.

“If you keep grinding, good things will happen,” Dombek said about the biggest lesson he learned this season.

With a 4-6 record, Mustang missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. But, the team finished the season on a high note in front of more than 100 alumni.

“It was a good night for us, and I’m glad that those guys got to experience us play probably our most complete football game. I hope people walking out of the stadium could see a bright future,” said Dombek.