Broncos have success at Colton Schneider Memorial

By Brody Feldmann

Mustang grapplers hit the mat for the first time this season when they traveled to Edmond for the Colton Schneider Memorial Tournament.

The Broncos, which bring back a lot of talent from a dual state qualifying team from last season, took 11 wrestlers to Edmond North.

Out of the 11 who traveled, eight made the championship match. Three walked away with the gold, Cameron Picklo, Tate Picklo and John Wiley.

“I can’t say enough good things John Wiley. As a freshman he comes in with an absolute drive, passion and love for wrestling and is one of the most fierce competitors that I’ve seen in my life,” said head coach Brian Picklo.

In second place was Shelton Chastain, Keegan Luton, Colt Fischer, Brannigan Reyes and Steven Bussell.

The final three wrestlers walked away from Edmond North with fourth-place finishes, Preston Reed, Cameron Archer and Jack Kitchingham.

“I tell our kids I don’t care about their records in November, it matters not, the most important thing for me is the performance,” said Picklo. “Early on they are going to have some losses because they are trying new things. I don’t care about the wins and losses in November because I’m looking forward to what we look like in February.”

It was a solid start for the Broncos with eight out of 11 wrestlers making the finals, but Picklo has made it clear that he won’t be satisfied until he has a wrestler in all 14 weight classes and walking out with 14 gold medals.

“It’s a good start. But, you know my mentality. So, it isn’t any place that we want to say ‘all right we have arrived’ because the tournaments get harder and the competition gets harder,” said Picklo.

Mustang will take the short drive to Yukon on Saturday for the Yukon Open. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at Yukon High School.

“Really, I want to see more of the same and to start shoring up some of those things that we identified at Edmond North. Really, the only thing I’m looking for is improvement,” said Picklo. “This is glorified practice, except for you get a medal at the end of this practice.”