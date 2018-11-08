BEHIND THE SCENES

EDITOR’S NOTE:

The Mustang News was allowed to shadow the athletic department last week as it prepared for the home football game on Friday. During the next three weeks, we will detail what we witnessed.

By Brody Feldmann

“I would love to be an athletic director. Show up to games, get in free and stand on the sidelines for the best view of the game possible.” Have you ever heard someone say something similar to this?

Well, it’s not as uncommon as you may think, and it may be further from the truth than some believe.

The athletic department’s week begins Monday at 8 a.m. just like every other 8 to 5 job. But, the athletic departments job is rarely over at 5 p.m.

At Mustang, there is one athletic director, Robert Foreman: two assistant athletic directors, Andrea Guziec and Scott Selby; one financial administrative assistant, Randi Pena; and one administrative assistant, Milly Cooper.

All five of the individual’s weeks start the same, with reading/responding to emails, listening to voicemails and peeking at the daily planner or daily punch list.

Then at 10 a.m., the staff comes together for a weekly staff meeting to go over what has already been taken care of and what needs to be taken care of.

10 a.m. Meeting:

Foreman begins the meeting at 10 a.m. sharp, not a minute before and not a minute after, as everyone comes strolling through the office door with pen and paper in hand. But, more importantly, coffee.

The first topic is the money raised from the gates the Friday before, when Mustang hosted Putnam City North.

Then the staff moves on to discuss the timeline of Friday night, which was senior night and 42 football players, cheerleaders, pom members, athletic trainers and managers were recognized before the game. The staff discusses the arrangements of roses, if all 42 forms have been received and last, but not least the amount of time the script may last on the night.

Next is the 50th Year of Football Celebration, and the staff discusses how many people have RSVPed, how much food/water needs to be there, when and where is the activity tent being placed and when do all alumni need to meet in Bronco Alley.

Bronco Alley comes next on the list of importance for game day experiences. The staff touches base on which vendors are showing and who is in charge of selling t-shirts on the special night.

Next comes the entertainment between each quarter, in which the athletic department has something scheduled for each void; after the first quarter, the cross country team was honored, at halftime the band seniors were recognized, and one lucky student had their chance at a 35-yard field goal for $500 and then after the third quarter the Touchdown Club raffled off its vehicle.

To wrap up the 20-minute discussion about Friday night, the staff discussed and agreed to a new site for the game day officials.

10:20:

The staff begins discussing the week ahead, when they are holding a luncheon for the upcoming basketball tournament that Mustang is hosting.

During that discussion, things such as handouts, ticket prices and hospitality room sponsors were discussed. Just for a three-day tournament the staff has to come up with more than 15 sponsors to donate or cater food for the teams and hospitality room.

10:37:

Mustang’s athletic department will sponsor at least one family in need this upcoming holiday season and provide gifts for the entire family. The staff also has a community service project scheduled through Red Cross to cook and serve the homeless on Dec. 2.

Once all serious matters are discussed the staff takes turns poking fun at one another and the final person walks out the door symbolling the end to the meeting at 10:46 a.m.

That is when Guziec goes to her office, sits down at the computer, makes corrections to the game day template and sends the corrected form to coaches and teams.

At 11 a.m., Guziec sends an email to the district announcing that the department is selling celebration t-shirts at Friday’s game.

Selby leaves to meet with Smicklas Chevrolet to discuss sponsorship and spends the rest of his day traveling around the Mustang and Yukon area talking to sponsors.

Foreman is in and out from meetings with parents, coaches and administrators.

At 2:30 p.m., Guziec meets with Mustang’s softball coach Jamie Roberts to discuss the softball banquet, and once the meeting is over Guziec emails members of the Coaches’ Show to make sure everyone is available.

Tuesday:

At 8 a.m., Foreman and Selby meet at the Mustang Community Center for the weekly Positive Posse, which lasts until 9.

Foreman has a meeting with interim superintendent Charles Bradley at 9:15 a.m., before sitting through another meeting with an advertiser immediately after.

Selby traveled to all the pizza places in Mustang, Rib Crib and Subway on Tuesday to discuss sponsorship.

Guziec has the busiest schedule on Tuesday, with the Coaches’ Show at 10:30 a.m., then traveling to the pride school to pick up the pride packets around noon, then emailing to verify which vendors will make it to Bronco Alley on Friday, and at 1:50 p.m., she speaks with the broadcasting class to discuss the upcoming winter seasons.

Of course, all three of the administrators have the possibility of a student or parent walking in to have a meeting at any time of the day. On top of everything their phones ring what seems like every three to five minutes at times.

Next week we will look into Wednesday and Thursday.