Yukon Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Elora Jones

When it comes to long-distance running for girls in Yukon, Elora Jones sets the pace.

The Yukon sophomore was the top girls’ placer in every cross country meet the Millerettes competed in this season. Except for one, when Jones was injured by a stray dog during the race.

Jones had the best placing in the 6A state cross country meet with a 32nd place finish on the girls’ side.

Jones battled nagging injuries that stayed with her much of the season. If she can stay healthy for an entire year, it would be fun to see how far she could go with a full season to train and prepare for the regional and state competitions.

Look for Jones to have a strong junior year and continue to rise up the board as one of the top runners in the state next year.