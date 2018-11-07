Redstone school plans are unveiled

Construction is expected to begin on Yukon’s newest school building before spring break.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said Monday that the 120,000-square-foot building should be completed and ready for students by the time the 2020 school year begins.

Plans for the estimated $28 million building were made public during Monday’s school board meeting.

Officials from the Stacy Group, an Edmond architectural firm, presented an outline of the new building, which will be designed to be flexible in its use.

The building will house students in fourth- through sixth-grades, Simeroth said.

Students in fourth and fifth grades will be in grade-specific pods on one end of the building, while those in sixth grade will be on the opposite end near the school’s gymnasium, which also will be used as the school’s storm shelter.

The building also will consist of things like STEM labs, a music room with space available for the eventual construction of an orchestra room; a large cafeteria that can double as an auditorium, and a library that has moveable shelving to make the space available for large events.

The new school, which will be on 15 acres of donated land at the corner of Britton Road and Mustang Road, is being built to house up to 900 students, Simeroth said.

“It is a great location,” the superintendent said.

The district had been looking in the area for a site when the donation offer came.

Simeroth said the wise choice was to accept the donation, which saved the district substantial money.

The school’s location is in the northern part of the Yukon School District near Surrey Hills Elementary School, which is expected to be the main feeder school.

Once completed, all students in fourth- through sixth-grades will attend one of three schools. The new school, which will be known as Redstone Intermediate; Lakeview and Independence elementary schools.

Currently, Lakeview and Independence serve fourth- and fifth-grade students, while those attending sixth grade go to the Sixth-Grade Academy at Yukon Middle School.

Simeroth said extensive planning has gone into the design. The architects spoke with virtually everyone involved, including representatives from the information technology department as well as transportation, media specialists, administrators and teachers.

The building also will be constructed with future growth in mind, he said.

Initially, the building will have about 40 classrooms along with the media room (library), and the STEM labs.

It also will have interactive technology in the hallways that teachers and students will be able to utilize.

“We want it to look inviting and fresh,” he said.

But the new look is not just inside. It goes even to the way students are dropped off in the morning and picked up in the afternoon.

Buses will utilize a circle drive at the entrance of the building, which will be along Britton Road. Parents dropping off students will utilize a location at the back of the building, where students will enter through the gymnasium.

Officials have said that decision provide for more safety.

The front entrance will be constructed with safety in mind with state-of-the-art technology being used to make the facility accessible.

Simeroth said the project is expected to go out to bid in January with the contract expected to be awarded in February’s meeting.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for early March.