Yukon’s Johnson named All-State

Despite not achieving the ultimate team goal of winning a state championship, Yukon senior softball player Bree Johnson earned the highest individual honor this week.

Johnson was named a reserve pitcher on the Oklahoma High School Fast Pitch Coaches Large West All-State Softball Team after leading her team to a semifinal berth last month in the 6A state softball tournament.

“Really excited,” Johnson said. “I did pretty well this year. I wasn’t expecting to make All-State. It wasn’t my goal, the goal was to win state, but I am pretty happy about being selected.”

Going into the season, not a lot of people outside of the Yukon softball program expected the 2018 Millerettes to have much success.

However, behind Johnson’s leadership, Yukon was able to host a regional, win its regional and then make a run in the state tournament.

“It was a good season,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of how we played. We surprised everyone. I was pretty nervous going into the season because I don’t pitch as much for my club team. I pitch more in school ball. I was able to focus on what pitches I needed to throw and where the batter was and what they did in their last at bat.”

One aspect for the Yukon softball team in 2018 was catcher Ashlynn Bruce called all of the pitches.

“I was able to stay composed and trust Ashlynn to call the right pitches and work together,” Johnson said. “I have a lot of fun out there. I have fun whenever I play. We did really well in the postseason. We came a long way from the start of the year. We settled down and talked about everything and where we wanted to go.”

Up next for Johnson will be the college ranks to play softball and then study to become a veterinarian.

“I think I want to go play JUCO (junior college) softball for two years and then get my vet degree,” Johnson said. “I have wanted to be vet since I was in pre-K. I love animals. I grew up with a lot of animals.”

When asked what she will remember the most about playing softball for Yukon, Johnson said getting to play with one special teammate.

“Definitely playing with my sister (McKenna Johnson). That was a lot of fun. We supported each other. We played together when we were really young, but then we played for different teams growing up.”

Johnson said she wants her confidence to be what people remember about her and her career with the Millerettes.

“I would like to be remembered as a confident player. I was super energetic. I was put in a lot of tough situations throughout my career here and I did well.”