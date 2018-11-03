Yukon Volleyball Player of the Year: Mallory Scott

Senior Mallory Scott is the Yukon Volleyball Player of the Year.

Scott was the lone setter for the Millerettes this fall and the team captain. She led Yukon to the regional championship match, where the netters fell to Edmond North.

Despite not achieving their ultimate goal of making a deep run in the state tournament, Scott was a key piece of the puzzle in Yukon achieving several firsts.

The Millerettes defeated Norman North in straight games for the first-time school history and beat Edmond North for the first time.

Scott’s ability to set up her teammates with set shots around the net allowed Yukon to shine on offense. Defensively, Scott was a force at the net and made opponents’ life miserable when they attempted kills shots.

The Yukon senior averaged eight assists per match, had 43 aces on serves for the season and had a 1.625 passer rating.

Scott was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Bartlesville tournament and was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player for Yukon in 2018.

