Yukon junior varsity caps undefeated season with rout of Enid

For the first time in program history, the Yukon junior varsity football team had an undefeated season.

The Millers defeated Enid 62-6 Monday at Miller Stadium to finish 2018 7-0.

“We just got better as the season went along,” Yukon coach Jeff Hall said. “This group is used to winning. It’s what we are trying to breed here. It’s a process to change a program around. These guys are coachable, they execute, tackle well and are physical. They win with playing physical on both sides of the ball.”

The game started out looking like it was going to be a shootout when the Plainsmen drove 62 yards on their opening possession capped by a 48-yard touchdown pass and failed two-point conversion to go up 6-0.

Yukon wasted no time answering the Enid score with one of their own on a 32-yard run from Cameron Smith and a successful Caden Allen extra-point to give the Millers a 7-6 lead.

After an Enid three-and-out, Yukon went on a 71-yard scoring drive capped by a Levi Davis five-yard touchdown run and Allen point-after-attempt to go up 14-6.

To open the second quarter, the Millers would cap a 53-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run from Smith and Yukon went up 21-6 after the Allen PAT.

Yukon’s Michael Culbertson intercepted an Enid pass attempt on the next possession and the Millers took advantage and Tristan Brooke went in from five yards out to give Yukon a 28-6 lead following the Allen extra-point.

Yukon got its second-consecutive turnover on the Plainsmen next possession on a fumble recovery. The Millers took advantage of another short field and went 23 yards capped by a Smith three-yard touchdown run and Allen PAT to give Yukon a 35-6 lead.

Enid drove to Yukon’s 37 on its next possession, but the Plainsmen turned the ball over on downs and the Millers drove 63 yards for a touchdown on a one-yard run from Davis. Allen was good with the PAT and Yukon led 42-6 at halftime.

Both teams agreed to a running clock in the second half.

Yukon opened the third quarter with a 55-yard touchdown scamper from Smith followed by an Allen extra-point to give the Millers a 49-6 lead, which they carried into the fourth quarter.

The Millers got another touchdown early in the fourth on a run from Davis and an Allen PAT to give Yukon a 56-6 advantage.

Yukon snuck one more touchdown in before time expired on a run from Brooke. The Millers attempted a two-point conversion and came up short to make the final 62-6.

“We preach all the time in our program to trust the process,” Hall said. “These guys have been successful, but it’s important to get better from here, it’s important to these kids.”