Bussett suspends campaign for Canadian County associate district judge

Less than a week before the election, a candidate for Canadian County associate district judge has suspended her campaign, saying she has a conflict of interest.

Rachel Bussett announced her decision to withdraw from the race early Thursday. She made the announcement on Facebook at about 1 a.m.

“I am not happy,” Bussett said by phone.

Bussett said the decision comes after finding that she has a conflict involving the Oklahoma Department of Human Services that would require her to recuse from any case involving the DHS court docket.

The associate judge handles most juvenile-related cases and also is the administrator for the Canadian County Children’s Justice Center.

Bussett was challenging incumbent Associated District Judge Bob Hughey for the office in Tuesday’s general election.

Hughey was not immediately available for comment.

See Saturday’s Yukon Review for a full story.