Yukon cross country closes 2018 at state meet

It may have not been the full teams, but Yukon had a presence at the 6A state cross country meet Saturday in Edmond.

Kolby Mccoy, Seth Cortez and Kohl Kimmel represented the boys as individual qualifiers, while Elora Jones and Avery Stanley represented the girls.

Jones was the top placer for Yukon with a 32nd-place finish in the girls’ race with a time of 21:00.4. Stanley placed 82nd in her first taste of the 6A state meet as a freshmen. She crossed the finish line with a time of 22:41.6.

Mccoy was the top finisher for the boys with a 46th-place finish and a time of 17:41.1. Cortez placed 73rd with a time of 18:20.1 and Kimmel took 80th with a time of 18:23.3.

Norman’s Sophia Magg took first in the girls’ race with a time of 18:49.9 and Mustang’s Gabe Simonsen placed first in the boys’ race with a time of 16:22.2.

Deer Creek took home the team championship in both the girls’ and boys’ standings.