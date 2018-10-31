Suspicious package deemed harmless

By Hayden Tucker

Reports of a suspicious package at the Mustang Post Office Tuesday turned out to be nothing more than an envelope that had lost its mailing label.

However, the initial reports, which can in around 7 p.m. to the Mustang Police Department prompted officers from the Mustang Police Department and other agencies to respond.

Mustang Police Chief Rob Groseclose said his officers handled the situation correctly, and contacted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s bomb squad.

The bomb squad examined the envelope and declared it harmless, the police chief said.

Procedures such as this are “fairly common,” Groseclose said.

“We are prepared to handle any situation that comes our way,” said Groseclose.

Post office activities returned to their normal state Wednesday morning.