Southwest Covenant volleyball Player of the Year: Kylie Moseley

The Southwest Covenant volleyball program has become a force to be reckoned with over the past several years.

In 2017, the Patriots made a Class 3A state tournament run and with most of their roster returning in 2018, Southwest Covenant was expected to compete for a 3A state championship in 2018.

However, the OSSAA had different plans for the Patriots. After a rule change regarding its “move-up” policy, Southwest Covenant was forced to move up a class to 4A, where their state title chances went from good to slim.

The Patriots didn’t let that stop them and earned another trip to the state tournament in their first season in 4A.

The success of the Southwest Covenant volleyball program in 2018 was in large part because of the presence of junior Kylie Moseley.

Moseley was a force around the net. Her ability to alter kill shots by opponents or hit successful kill shots of her own allowed the Patriots to flourish in other aspects of a match.

Look for Moseley to continue her dominance on the volleyball court, as she enters her senior season in 2019 and take Southwest Covenant volleyball to even new heights.

Moseley finished the 2018 season with 189 kills, 59 aces on serves, 59 digs, 43 blocks and 15 assists.

Editor’s Note: Athletes of the Year

Yukon Review managing editor/sports editor Kyle Salomon will release his Fall Sports Athletes of the Year starting with today’s edition through the Nov. 21 edition.

Here is the schedule of the release dates for the Fall Sports Athletes of the Year:

-Oct. 27 Yukon Cheerleader of the Year:

Piper Bjerk

-Oct. 31 Southwest Covenant Volleyball Player of the Year

-Nov. 3 Yukon Volleyball Player of the Year

-Nov. 7 Yukon Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

-Nov. 10 Yukon Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

-Nov. 14 Yukon Football Player of the Year

-Nov. 17 Southwest Covenant Football Player of the Year

-Nov. 21 Fall Sports Athlete of the Year