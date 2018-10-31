Millers look to finish strong

For the first time since 2013, the Yukon football program is going into Week 10 with a chance to finish the year with a winning record.

The Millers will travel to Edmond to take on Edmond Memorial at 7 p.m. Friday at Wolves Stadium on the campus of Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Yukon comes into the matchup with the Bulldogs with a 5-4 record and 2-4 mark in the district.

With a win, the Millers will finish above .500 for the first time in five years.

However, unlike 2013, Yukon will not be a part of the postseason. With a win Friday, a Edmond Santa Fe win over Norman and a Jenks win over Westmoore, the Millers will finish in a three-way tie with Norman and Westmoore for the fourth spot in the district, but because of point differential, Westmoore would be the team to move on to the playoffs.

“We could finish with a top-6 record in 6A-1 and be sitting at home for the playoffs,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “Only Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union, Putnam City North and Edmond Santa Fe will have better records. It’s tough but that is the way things have fallen for us this year.”

Despite not having a chance to make the postseason, Reed said he still expects his team to play well on Friday.

“We expect them to play hard, play well,” he said. “We still have things to play for. It would be huge for us to finish 6-4. That’s a good record in 6A-1 and it’s always good to finish the year with a victory. The guys seemed pretty upbeat after the way they played at Enid. They were a little deflated after hearing they had not shot to get in the playoffs and that’s understandable.”

Reed added that it felt good to get back on the winning side of the scoreboard last Friday.

“It felt good to play well,” he said. “We were able to get a lot of younger players into the game and they played well for us.”

When Reed was hired to be the man in charge of Yukon football, he said he thought he could get the program to the point where it would be competitive in games in the first couple of years, but did not know how it would manifest itself in wins and losses.

“I thought we would be competitive, but being able to take this program to 10-10 in the first couple of years would be a great accomplishment for the players. They have bought in from day one. No one puts more pressure on myself, and I believe we are headed in the right direction, and a win on Friday would solidify that.”