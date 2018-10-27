Yukon soars over Enid for fifth win of season

Yukon snapped its four-game skid Friday on the road with a 54-0 throttling of Enid to improve to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in district play.

Senior running back Antonio Washington, senior quarterback Jackson Young and senior fullback Noah Davis each had two rushing touchdowns on the night.

“We’ve had a rough stretch lately,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “Some of it was self-inflicted, some of it was our opponents. We knew we were getting better along the way, but that is tough for some people to see. Tonight, we were able to show that, take out a little frustration.”

The Millers’ offense accounted for seven of the eight Yukon touchdowns. The other came from special teams on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by sophomore Caden Hernandez.

“It’s a big weight off our shoulders,” Yukon senior Owen Olsen said. “We have played like crap the last four weeks. It was good to get back into a rhythm. It felt like we were flying around tonight like we did in the first four weeks. We kind of reset tonight.”

Hernandez wasn’t the only sophomore who got his name in the scoring column Friday. Sophomore running back Logan Grulkey got a late touchdown on an end-around sweep in the fourth quarter.

“Offensively, we executed, did a lot of things really well,” Reed said. “The kids came ready to play. I am proud of how they came out tonight.”

Junior placekicker Cody Watson was 6 of 6 on extra-points and sophomore punter Kaden Allen bounced one off the upright and had one blocked in his two chances at a point-after-attempt in the second half.

Watson is now 26 of 26 on PAT’s this season.

Yukon’s defense was stout against the Plainsmen. The Millers didn’t allow Enid to cross midfield the entire night except when the Plainsmen started a possession on the Yukon 38 following a muffed punt from the Millers.

Yukon forced a 33-yard field goal attempt and the Millers blocked the attempt to keep the Plainsmen scoreless.

“Defense did a great job,” Reed said. “They (Enid) struggled to move the football all night.”

Yukon started fast and didn’t look back, as the Millers kept their foot on the gas throughout for all four quarters.

“It felt great to get a shutout tonight,” Olsen said. “We talked about it before the game. We said they shouldn’t score on us and our twos came in and held their own as well.”

Yukon led 14-0 after the opening quarter, 28-0 at halftime, 34-0 after the third and scored 20 points in the fourth frame to seal the 54-point win.

“We were able to throw the ball in some timely situations,” Reed said. “I was happy with how we passed tonight.”

The Millers will close out the regular season at 7 p.m. next Friday when they travel to Edmond to take on Edmond Memorial at Wolves Stadium.

“Winning cures all,” Reed said. “This win tonight helped us a lot. It will help us go into Week 10 and finish strong.”