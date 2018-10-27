Yukon residents get ‘extra’ work

For Cameron and Marlene Webster, it was a role they were made to play — that of a married couple.

The Yukon husband and wife played the role to perfection, and their portrayal could soon be on the big screen at Cannes or South-by-Southwest as part of “The Rivals of Anziah King,” an independent film being shot in the area.

The Websters were among about a dozen Yukon residents who turned out Tuesday to be extras in the film, which was shooting scenes at Czech Hall in Yukon.

Others participating as extras included Mayor Mike McEachern, City Council member Rick Cacini, House candidate Jay Steagall and Gateway Testing Center’s Julia Seay.

Their role was to be pedestrians walking along a gravel street as lead actress Becca Boykin walked to her truck.

After about a dozen takes, their work was done.

Cacini, who was a volunteer on the set, was headed with the crew back to Minco on Wednesday as the crew continues to film.

They are filming on a private farm in the Grady County community.

The film, which is about a grandfather who is teaching his granddaughter about the honeybee business, is expected to wrap up next week after spending several days in the area.

Boykin, who is making her film debut, plays the role of Kateri King, who is hiding out on her family’s honey farm.

Obake Sakka, one of the producers on the film, said the editing process already is underway and the company, based in Dallas, hopes to wrap up production and have it ready for viewing by the Cannes Film Festival, which is in May.

Richard Jackson, who has had roles in movies such as “No Country for Old Men,” also was in Yukon on Wednesday to film a scene with Boykin.

The film is receiving benefits of the Oklahoma Film Commission’s tax rebate plan, which offers a cash rebate of 35 to 37 percent on qualifying Oklahoma expenditures to film and television productions filming in the state.