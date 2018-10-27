Yukon Cheerleader of the Year: Piper Bjerk

The Yukon Cheerleader of the Year is senior co-captain Piper Bjerk. Bjerk is a great cheerleader for the Yukon varsity cheer squad and is an outstanding leader that works hard.

Bjerk is an excellent student, carries a job and is a great leader on and off the cheer mat.

The senior has provided a strong side base in the lifts and does a tremendous job of keeping stunts in the air. She was a key to the success of the Yukon cheer squad this fall at the regional and state competitions.

Bjerk has overcome several injuries throughout her high school career. She dealt with a shoulder injury as a sophomore and more recently a neck injury.

Bjerk is not done with competitions for the Yukon cheerleading program. She is currently training for All-Region and All-State tryouts.

