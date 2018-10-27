Sales tax decline frustrates Yukon official

After more than 15 months of rising sales tax receipts, the city of Yukon has seen a recent downturn.

According to a new report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Yukon’s sales tax when compared to last year, is down for the third month in a row.

It is, however, up when compared to last month.

The report shows that Yukon received $1,878,131 in sales tax receipts in October. That is compared to $1,893,926 last October. That is a difference of $15,795.

In September, the city received $1,825,878. The October figure is $52,253 higher.

Crosby said he has no idea why the sales tax has declined, although many people shop in areas that are in Oklahoma City, thinking it is Yukon.

“We don’t know what is going on. We try to promote people to shop in Yukon, but Oklahoma City is doing their best to steal the sales tax. They are building everything they can across the road from us,” he said. “They are getting ready to start several more businesses over there.”

Yukon’s city limits end at 10th Street, so businesses such as Academy, actually are in Oklahoma City.

Crosby said when new businesses open, people tend to want to try them. He expects that they will return to Yukon’s businesses because the quality being offered is better.

“People want to try something new,” Crosby said.

Yukon also saw a decline in use tax, which is charged against online purchases as well as purchases made outside of the community but brought in for use.

This month’s use tax receipts are $116,908. Last October, the city received $143,090 and last month it was $165,461.

Yukon was one of four Canadian County communities to see lower receipts when compared to last year. Most cities were up compared to last month, however.

The other cities to see dropping revenue for the year were Calumet, Okarche and Piedmont.

Calumet, Okarche and Piedmont also were down for the month.

Mustang received $962,755 in sales tax for October. That is up $84,446 from last October and $33,342 for the month.

Use tax in Mustang totaled $60,916. That is up $25,782 when compared to last October, but is a drop of $9,852 from last month.

El Reno received $1,816,079 in sales tax. That is up $778,241 compared to last October and $36,549 from last month.

El Reno’s use tax was up $118,061 compared to last year, but was down $289,889 compared to last month

Piedmont received $185,704 in sales tax, a decline of $2,225 from lst year and $116,382 from last month.

Piedmont’s use tax total of $30,957 was up $11,904 compared to last year and down $8,199 when compared to last month.

In Calumet, the sales tax receipts totaled $43,235 in October. That is down $14,125 for the year, and $18,157 when compared to September.

Calumet also received $11,483 in use tax.

Geary received $97,297 in sales tax. That is up $16,045 for the year and $36,549 for the month.

Geary received $5,318 in use tax for the month.

Okarche received $$77,283 in sales tax. That was down $419 for the year and $9,445 when compared to last month.

Okarche’s use tax totaled $25,937.

Oklahoma City received $2,004,830 in sales tax for the month based on Canadian County business. That is an increase of $276,926 for the year and $231,345 when compared to September.

Oklahoma City’s use tax was $660,781. That is an increase of $225,159 for the year and $76,306 for the month.

Union City received $75,110 in sales tax. That is an increase of $41,776 for the year and $2,842 from September

Union City’s use tax receipts totaled $4,779.

Canadian County received $803,304 in sales tax. Last October, the county received $653,653. That is an increase of $149,651. In September, the county received $778,989.

Sales tax money is used to fund the operations of the county’s children justice center.

The county also saw an increase in use tax when compared to last year, but a decline against the September returns.

For October, the county received $156,514. Last year, that county received $142,970. That is an increase of $13,544. However, it is down $28,523 from last month.

According to the report, Canadian County communities shared $7,943,727 in sales tax revenue and $1,683,237 in use tax.