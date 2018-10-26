Regional Champions

By Brody Feldmann

Mustang’s cross country teams have been preparing for the postseason all season and their hard work paid off.

The boys team edged the Deer Creek Antlers for the gold with a team total of 61 points while Deer Creek finished with 71 points.

“A lot of the good teams this year were on the west side. So, to win the west side is really special, especially when all of us didn’t have our best race,” said boys head coach Mike McGarry. “We have only won regionals two other times that I know of in cross country.”

Gabe Simonsen knocked off Steven Clark of Deer Creek for the second time this season. Simonsen finished with a time of 17:17.5 while Clark finished with a time of 17:17.8.

Parker Huckabay took fourth with a time of 17:31.8 for Mustang’s second top five finish of the day.

Antonio Cervantes, 13th, 18:11.9, finished just ahead of Brendan Robeaux, 14th, 18:12.7 for the Broncos No. 3 and 4 runners. Parker Arnold rounded out the Broncos top five with a time of 18:43.6 and a 29th-place finish.

The Broncos lone displacer was Kyle Bussell with a time of 19:09.2 and a 40th place finish.

Mustang heads into state as a top contender.

“Winning the west side of the state this year puts us up there with a chance at it,” said McGarry.

The Lady Broncos put another tally on the board with its 23rd straight trip to the state meet after qualifying with a seventh-place finish at the regional meet.

“It was some weight off of the shoulders. As coaches, we want to set realistic goals for the girls. So, our main goal this season was to keep the streak going and making it 23 years,” said girls head coach Greg Osborne.

Mustang finished with a team score of 121, which was only five points behind sixth place, Westmoore.

The Broncos were led by Jordan Thayer in fifth place with a time of 21:17.4.

“I felt like they ran very well. Jordan ran a really great race and she tends to get better every Saturday. I was really happy to see her up there in the top group and earn All-Regional,” said Osborne.

Mustang had Elaina Hinkle in 18th with a time of 22:27.4 and Alexis Ray right behind her finishing in 19th with a 22:28.0 finish.

To round out the top five was Heidi Askeland in 44th with a time of 23:555.1 and Aisha Leonard in 45th with a time of 23:59.8.

Mustang’s two displacers were Annisyn Stanley (24:13.9) in 49th and Rachel Hamel (24:49.7) in 56th.

The Broncos will travel to Edmond Santa Fe on Saturday to compete in the state meet at noon.