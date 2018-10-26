Mustang Touchdown Club to raffle a Dodge

By Brody Feldmann

2003 Dodge Ram Raffled Off

Mustang football is sponsoring a raffle for a 2003 Dodge Ram four-door truck.

The raffle is $5 a ticket with no limit on how many one person can purchase. The truck was donated to the Mustang Touchdown Club by Bartlesville’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram dealership.

The truck sits next to the Touchdown Club’s merchandise trailer during home games and will be raffled at the last home game on Nov. 2 against Moore. The winner does not have to be present to win.

All proceeds go to Mustang Touchdown Club. You can purchase tickets in person at the truck during home games or online at the Touchdown Club’s Facebook and Twitter through PayPal.

Mustang Football 50 year reunion

On Nov. 2 the Mustang athletic department and football program will recognize all coaches and players who have ever been a part of the Mustang program.

The 2018 Broncos will be taking on the Moore Lions, which should be a crucial game for both teams while alumni cheer on the team from the north end zone.

There will be a chance to meet the alumni in the Bronco Alley from 5:30 to 6 p.m. before the former Broncos are recognized on the field at 6:25.

All former players, head coaches and assistant coaches need to contact the athletic department at 376-7366 to RSVP.