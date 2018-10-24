Yukon looks to get back to winning ways at Enid

It has been four weeks since the Yukon football program has tasted victory.

The Millers will have a chance to get back on the winning side of the scoreboard at 7 p.m. Friday with a trip to Enid.

Yukon enters the game with a 4-4 overall record and a 1-4 district mark. The Plainsmen come into Friday’s match up with a 1-7 record and 0-5 in the district.

“Enid has one of the best running backs we will see all season,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “He will be one of the best individual players we see all season. We are looking forward to getting back to reality a little bit. We have played three of the top teams in the state in the last four games.”

Reed said Enid will not be an easy task for his team.

“Enid is not a team we can just roll our JV out there and get a win,” Reed said. “They are not a bad team. It is important to finish the season strong and play to the best of our ability. I told the seniors they have a chance to be known as the winningest class in program history in the 6A-1 era. That’s their motivation to leave mark on the program.”

Reed said he expects a lot of ground game Friday.

“Enid is a tempo team offensively,” he said. “They are going to run the ball a lot with their running back and even their quarterback. They do have the ability to throw the ball and they have gotten better at it recently.”

With this week’s road trip being the farthest for the Millers, Reed said it is important that his team brings its own energy.

“It will be a long a trip, so we can’t expect a lot of people to come to the game,” Reed said. “We have to bring our own energy and want to be great. We still have not put together a complete football game and this will be a good time to do that.”

Reed said he liked what he saw out of his team against Broken Arrow but wants to see more Friday.

“We did some good things last week,” he said. “We can control how we play. We need to keep the negativity off the team and go and play like we have something to prove.”