Yukon bicyclist dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run

A Yukon man died early Tuesday at an Oklahoma City hospital after being struck Monday by a pickup while riding his bike to work.

Yukon police say that Gary Duvall, 50, suffered head injuries after his bicycle was struck by someone between 6:40 and 7 a.m. The incident occurred about a half-mile west of Frisco Road on State Highway 66.

Authorities believe they are looking for a 2015 or 2016 Ford pickup based on debris found at the scene.

Maj. John Brown, a spokesperson for the Yukon Police Department, said Duvall was found just before 7 a.m. by a passerby.

Duvall was apparently riding his bike to his job in El Reno when the incident occurred.

Duvall was wearing a reflective vest and had flashing lights on his bike, Brown said.

However, Duvall was not wearing a helmet and suffered head injuries.

Brown said Duvall never regained consciousness after arriving at OU Medical Center.

Yukon police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 354-2553.