Canadian County Commissioners OK road projects

From the purchase of a new type of base material to seeking bids on a long-awaited rebuild, road projects were a top priority this week for officials in Canadian County. And they encompassed two of three districts.

The commissioners rejected a low bid from Dolese’s for a new type of base material, called concrete slurry.

The material is said to be easier to work with and provides less dust than traditional base material.

Last week, the panel received bids from two companies for the slurry — from Dolese, which bid $223 per cubic yard and from Oklahoma Cement Solutions for $235 per dry ton.

District 1 Commissioner Marc Hader said that after speaking with Dolese, the company said it could not meet the specifications set in the bid document.

Oklahoma Cement Solution was selected to provide the material, based on the price.

Meanwhile, District 2 Commissioner David Anderson received approval to apply for a Rural Economic Action Plan grant. Known as a REAP Grant, the funds would be used for the base stabilization and to chip and seal the surface on one mile of Alfadale, south of State Highway 152.

The grant application will be for $50,000.

Anderson said he has previously sought funding for the project but was denied.

Hader also will seek bids on a four-mile rebuild project on Waterloo Road.

The project initially was to work in conjunction with Kingfisher and was to have utilized new-to-Oklahoma technology called cold recycling.

A Kansas company had been selected for the project, which uses the asphalt that already is in place and recycles it as base material. The project was to have been turn-key.

However, the company after receiving the project told the commissioners the road would need significant “prep” work, prompting Hader to withdraw from the contract.

He said the road will be rebuilt from the county line through Piedmont using traditional methods.

Monday’s action will allow him to seek bids from companies who do traditional road work.

In other action, the commissioners:

-Approved an interlocal agreement with the ACCO District No. 8 Circuit Engineering Division;

-Selected Hader to serve on the board of the Circuit Engineering District No. 8 board;

-Accepted a report from the Circuit Engineering District No. 8 related to inspections of the county’s bridges. The report involved 17 bridges with nine minor repairs reported;

-Approved payment to the engineering district for $3,921;

-Approved a temporary waterline installation permit for Soar Energy Solution;

-Approved an agreement with Kiowa County to utilize the Canadian County Children’s Justice Center. The vote was 2-1 with Hader voting no.

-Approved a request from the county election board to advertise for bids for the printing of ballots for 2019;

-Approved a contract with Nancy Wood, R.N., for services conducted between Oct. 22 and Nov. 30, related to flu clinics.