Top-ranked Tigers run through Yukon on Senior Night

Broken Arrow has dominated opponents all season, so the Millers knew the challenge that awaited them Thursday on Senior Night.

Yukon battled throughout the game and kept it close through one quarter, but eventually the high-powered Tigers were too much to overcome.

The Millers fell to Broken Arrow 56-3 to fall to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in district play. The Tigers moved to 8-0 and 5-0.

The loss makes it four-straight for Yukon with two games to play.

“That was a high-quality opponent,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “That is easily the best team we have seen all year. They have a ton of speed and a lot of size and they are really good defensively.”

The Millers only score of the night was in the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal by junior placekicker Cody Watson to cut Broken Arrow’s lead to 7-3.

That would remain the score through the first quarter, before the Tigers started to pull away.

Broken Arrow scored 28 second-quarter points and added 21 more in the second half to coast to its eighth victory of the year.

Yukon had four turnovers in the contest. Three of those were on interceptions and one was a fumble.

The Millers did not turn the Tigers over.

“I was proud of how our guys fought tonight,” Reed said. “They never quit or gave up, even when the score was lopsided. I thought the energy on the sideline was as good as it has been all year.”

Yukon has two remaining games, both of which are on the road. The Millers will travel to Enid Oct. 6 for a 7 p.m. match up with the Plainsmen and then close the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Edmond Memorial.

“It is very important to go out and win these last two games,” Reed said. “It won’t be easy. We need to make sure our team is believing it can go win. We need to get this team back together and need to finish 6-4 to move the program forward in a positive direction.”