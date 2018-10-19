Patriots stay perfect with throttling of Welch

Southwest Covenant continued its dominance on the gridiron Thursday with a 47-0 thumping of Welch to improve to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in district play.

The Patriots racked up 246 yards of offense, including 173 rushing yards and 73 passing yards. Southwest Covenant had 11 first downs and didn’t turn the ball over.

Patriot quarterback Ben Webb was 2 of 3 passing for 57 yards with one touchdown. Running back Trevor Kelly carried the rock four times for 50 yards and two touchdowns and receiver Cole Shaw caught two passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Southwest Covenant’s defense held Welch to seven yards of offense, including seven yards rushing and zero yards passing. The Patriots allowed one first down and forced one turnover (fumble).

Patriot defensive lineman Blake Riddell had six solo tackles, one assisted tackle and two tackles for loss.

Trevor Kelly got the scoring party started for Southwest Covenant with a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter followed by a successful two-point conversion to put the Patriots up 8-0.

Southwest Covenant’s second touchdown came by way of Trevor Kelly as well. This time on a 30-yard run followed by an unsuccessful two-point attempt to go up 14-0.

Tyler Kelly joined the scoring barrage with a 14-yard touchdown run followed by a Logan Shields extra-point to give the Patriots a 21-0 lead.

SWC’s third touchdown came from Tyler Kelly on a 22-yard run to put the Patriots up 27-0 after the missed point after attempt.

Shaw was the first Patriot not named Kelly to get into the end zone on a 40-yard pass and catch from Webb. Shields nailed the extra-point and Southwest Covenant led 34-0.

Will Haas was next in line for the Patriots on a one-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Deason to give SWC a 41-0 lead after the Shields PAT.

Anthony Cox ended the game for the Patriots on a blocked kick and return for a touchdown to make the score 47-0.

Southwest Covenant will have Week Nine off before it closes the regular season with Medford at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at home.