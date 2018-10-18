Mustang science teacher arrested

By Brody Feldmann

A recently hired Mustang North Middle School teacher was arrested Sunday after being accused of stealing drugs from an Oklahoma City home.

Jennifer Leah Beaty, 39, was arrested Sunday evening on complaints of stealing from a house along with stealing a controlled dangerous substance, according to an Oklahoma City police report.

Beaty was booked into Oklahoma County jail with a bond of $4,000.

The report states the Beaty was caught on video stealing prescription medicine and a wedding/engagement ring at an open house Sunday afternoon.

The arresting officer contacted Beaty at her residence a few hours after the incident occurred. Beaty agreed to allow officers to search her house and vehicle.

The police officers found several unmarked bottles containing pills inside the vehicle that did not belong to Beaty, the report stated.

Also, the police officers found a lone pill bottle with a partially torn label in the trashcan of the residence.

The report didn’t state if the wedding/engagement ring was found in the search.

Beaty is a science teacher at Mustang North Middle School.

Officials with the district say they are aware of Beaty’s arrest but have not had contact with her.

She remained in jail Wednesday.

“Mustang Public Schools received a report late Sunday night regarding a Mustang North Middle School teacher who had been arrested on a felony charge regarding a possible theft that occurred over the weekend. This individual was hired over the summer and has been teaching with the district for two months. As always, Mustang Public Schools would like to thank local law enforcement for their help, and although the alleged incident did not occur on school grounds or during school hours, MPS will cooperate fully with the police investigation,” a statement from the district reads.