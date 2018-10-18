Mustang harriers are preparing for state

By Brody Feldmann

It’s postseason time in Oklahoma cross country, and the Mustang harriers will head to Norman on Saturday to compete in the regional meet.

Streaks are on the line for both teams, but only one of them is two decades long. Mustang girls cross country has advanced to the state tournament every season for the last 22 years, and it hopes to make it 23 this season.

“That is our main goal this year for our girls, for us to continue our streak qualifying for state. That is something we are really proud of,” said girls coach Greg Osborne.

The boys don’t have as long of a streak due to breaking the streak a few years back with multiple seasons in a row without a state appearance.

“Well, the girls have this long streak, and the guys don’t because we blew it a couple of years ago,” said boys coach Mike McGarry.

But, that isn’t where the differences stop with these two teams. Mustang girls know it will be a battle to advance to the state tournament as the boys look to battle for a golden finish.

Both teams competed in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meet last Thursday, which is seen as the toughest conference in Oklahoma, where the boys finished in second and the girls finished in seventh.

To qualify out of regionals, teams must finish in the top eight of the meet. So, both teams look to be in good shape as most of the same teams that were in the COAC meet will be at regionals.

Osborne knows that there are a few teams that his girls will have to be aware of at all times because they will be in a tight battle with for the last few spots in the regional.

As for McGarry and his boys team, he wants to see if the Broncos can close the gap that Deer Creek put on them in the COAC meet.

“We are ready for the challenge, and hopefully, we can gain on them,” said McGarry.

Mustang is up for the challenge and will be ready to compete at the regional meet in Norman on Saturday. Girls will have a shotgun start at noon and the boys will begin at 12:45 p.m. at Irving Middle School.

“I’m very confident that we will qualify for state,” said Osborne.