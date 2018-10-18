By Chris Eversole

Mustang Creek Crossing, a 260-acre mixed-use development, is being planned between

N. Mustang Road and S.W. Sara Road and north of S.W. 15th Street.

“This is the largest commercially zoned parcel available in Oklahoma, and we’re really excited about it,” said Don Hayes, the real estate broker involved in the project.

The project came to light last week after OnCue placed a sign noting its coming store at the location.

The new store, which will open in late 2019 or early 2020, will include a made-to-order fresh food offering called “The Grill,” in keeping with the company’s new concept, said representative Scott Minton.

“We will have a place to sit down and for families to enjoy,” he said. “We even had a birthday party at one of our new locations.”

Mustang Creek Crossing will be a town center with an anchor grocery store, theaters, a medical complex, restaurants, retail shops, offices and apartments.

“We’re close to a deal on our grocery and theater anchors,” Hayes said. “Once we have them, we will make a push to promote ourselves to restaurants, clubs and other entertainment venues.”

The project will include larger than life-sized mustangs, fountains and beautification of Mustang Creek.

“We will have trending architecture,” Hayes said.

Internal traffic will use roundabouts instead of intersections with stop signs to create good vehicular flow.

The 260 acres of the project will far exceed the 80-acre Chisholm Creek project located south of Memorial Road and Western Avenue near Edmond.

The project will have access to the new John Kilpatrick Turnpike intersection of S.W. 15th Street.

“This in one of the fastest growing areas in Oklahoma City and a project of this size and caliber will be great addition to the marketplace. This location has been awakened by the new development and extension of the Kilpatrick Tollway. It is a sleeping giant with easy access for a large area of North, West and South Oklahoma City as well as other communities West of Oklahoma City,” Hayes said.

Dr. A. Sam Coury, a retired Edmond dentist, owns the Mustang Creek Crossing property. He also own 1,800 feet of frontage cater-cornered from project that includes a 7-Eleven, and he is developing the 400-acre Deer Creek Crossing near W. Danforth Road and Hefner Parkway in Edmond.

OnCue, which is a merger of two companies that go back over 50 years, entered the Oklahoma City market in 2006.

The Mustang location will either be the 30th or 31st location in the metro, depending on which new store is finished first.

“We want to be a store that Oklahoma City can call its own,” Minton said. “In the past, the Oklahoma City Metro never had a great convenience store to be proud of.”

OnCue strives to be a destination that is more than a place to buy gas. “Our stores are safe, clean and well-lit, and we’ll be a fantastic addition to the Mustang area,” Minton said.