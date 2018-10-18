GOING STREAKING

By Brody Feldmann

Mustang football has its first winning streak of the season.

The Broncos won their second game in a row on Friday with a 38-14 victory over Edmond North.

“On a streak, baby,” said an enthusiastic Jeremy Dombek. “Hopefully we just build on it.”

With the district victory at home, Mustang has advanced to 2-2 in district play and keep its playoff hopes alive going into the final three games of the season.

“In week eight, and we are still controlling our own destiny with the possibility of a home playoff game. A lot of people would like to be in that situation,” said Dombek.

Bronco Stadium has been a friendly sight to the Mustang football team as the Broncos are now 2-1 on the season at home.

Mustang opened the game with a defensive three and out before the offense drove down the field in a series that was capped by Harvey Phillips with a 43-yard touchdown run, in which a Mack truck could have driven through the hole made by the offensive line.

“Coach Stover does a great job with those guys, and they are always ready to play,” said offensive coordinator Aso Pogi about the offensive line.

Kory Soulingthavong was perfect on the night on point after attempts (5-5) and hit from 38 yards out in the first quarter to advance the Broncos’ lead to 10-0.

Haden White had the best night of any Mustang quarterback so far this season accounting for four touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground.

“I think the quarterback play tonight, Haden White, I thought he did a phenomenal job. He really just had a good feel for the pocket, and I thought we were timely with our shots,” said Pogi.

In the passing game, White finished 12-of-18 with 225 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. His lone rushing touchdown came on an 11-yard quarterback read early in the second quarter.

Dominik Venegas and Khary Brown accounted for all three of the passing touchdowns by White on the night.

Mustang’s defense stymied the Edmond North offense on Friday, only allowing the Huskies to tally up 180 total yards with most of those yards (117) coming in the second half.

The Huskies offense could only muster 24 yards on 26 carries against the Mustang defense.

“They threw the ball a little bit more in the second half, and they hit us with an RPO. We let up. That is a coaching staff issue too. We have to make sure we keep the gas pedal down and stay after them,” said defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor.

Mustang’s defense has only allowed more than 20 points in a game twice this season in losses to Edmond Santa Fe (29-14) and Union (44-3).

“Great football team, great coaches. They have a great staff and still have a great quarterback. They will be ready for us, and I think our guys are anxious to go face the defending state champs,” said Gaylor.

Mustang still controls its own destiny in the next three games regarding the playoffs. But, the playoff run begins tonight against Owasso at 7:30 in Owasso.