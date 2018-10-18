Cool air helps speed cross country at COAC

By Brody Feldmann

Mustang cross country competed at the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meet last Thursday morning at Deer Creek High School.

In Oklahoma, COAC is considered the toughest conference when it comes to cross country, and the Mustang harriers had some success.

Mustang’s girls finished in seventh place with 176 points, one behind Edmond Memorial for sixth.

“Well, overall team, all the way down to junior varsity, it was one of their best races. Looking at their times, we raced at Deer Creek earlier this season, and looking at the times all of the girls improved their times,” said girls coach Greg Osborne.

Leading the way for the Lady Broncos was Jordan Thayer in 10th place with a time of 19:54.6. Elaina Hinkle came in second for the Broncos with a 25th place finish and a time of 20:50.8.

“She (Thayer) has just been something that we know we can rely on. She is just slowly getting better in each race,” said Osborne.

Freshman Alexis Ray took 35th on the day by crossing the finish line with a time of 21:13.0. Thirteen seconds behind Ray was Heidi Askeland in 40th place with a time of 21:26.8.

Annistyn Stanley rounded out the Broncos top five with a 66th place finish and crossed the finish line in 22:30.8.

Rachel Hamel, 70th, 22:44.0, and Carrigan Mills, 71st, 22:44.2, were the Broncos two displacers on the day.

For the boys, the Broncos took second place with 80 team points.

“It was a lightning fast day for cross country. The air was dry, the temperature was in the low 50s, and that is just conducive of fast times, and they were just screaming fast times,” said boys coach Mike McGarry.

Gabe Simonsen took third place and was the leader for the Broncos on the day with a time of 16:14.0. Also, in the top 10, was Parker Huckabay in seventh with a time of 16:23.0.

“He (Simonsen) has a really good pace, and he really focuses on his own pacing during the race,” said McGarry.

Antonio Cervantes finished in 17th place with a time of 16:48.5, while Kaleb Brooks finished in 19th place and crossed the finish line in 16:54.6. The race was the second fastest race for a Mustang harrier team with four of the top five runners finishing in the 16’s.

“In all of the years that I’ve been coaching, I think we have only had one time that all five guys were in the 16s,” McGarry said. “That was probably the second fastest team time, ever.”

Parker Arnold rounded out the top five for the Broncos with a 34th place finish and a time of 17:17.5.

The boy’s two displacers were Colton Cable, 44th, 17:29.7, and Kyle Bussell, 62nd ,18:05.6.

“I wish we were 100 percent. We aren’t 100 percent, but we are close. Hopefully, nothing else happens, and we can be 100 percent by state,” McGarry said.

The harriers will look to improve the state appearance streaks when they take to Norman for the regional meet on Saturday.