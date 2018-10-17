Yukon’s postseason run ends in semifinals

SHAWNEE – Yukon proved it belonged with the elite high school softball teams in 2018.

The Millerettes swept through their regional that they hosted after taking second place in their district and then made it to the semifinals of the 6A state softball tournament before their season came to an end Wednesday at the hands of Edmond North at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.

Yukon lost 2-1 to the Huskies, but the Millerettes took the higher-ranked team to the last half of the seventh inning tied 1-1.

After retiring the first two batters, Yukon looked like it was going send the semifinal-match up into extra innings, but after a Husky single and RBI double, Edmond North walked the Millerettes off the field and advanced to the state title game.

Yukon finished the season with a 23-9 record.

“This was a heartbreaker,” Yukon coach Katy Hoke said. “We played hard and had chances, but we just didn’t’ capitalize on some of those chances. I told the girls to hold their heads high. They should be proud of all of their accomplishments. They worked extremely hard and deserve recognition. It would have been nice to go one more, they really wanted it, but the ball didn’t bounce our direction in the seventh inning.”

The Huskies struck first in the bottom of the second frame when they scored a run on a sacrifice fly to centerfield. The Millerettes responded in the next half inning with an RBI single from Amanda Davis that scored Brooklin Mathers from second to knot the game at 1-1.

That would remain the score for the next four innings.

Yukon had numerous chances to put more runs on the board in the top of the second inning with runners on second and third with one out and in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded and one out, but the Millerettes couldn’t scratch runs across in those opportunities.

Bre Johnson pitched all seven innings for Yukon and allowed two runs on eight hits, while striking out one and walking one. Johnson took the loss.

The Millerettes outhit Edmond North 10 to eight. Johnson had three hits for Yukon. Davis had two hits and one RBI. Mathers had two hits and Ashlyn Bruce, Jordan Schlarb and Hannah Hurtz each had one hit.

“We had tremendous leadership,” Hoke said. “We had leaders that led by example and some that were vocal. Bre (Johnson) was phenomenal pitching for us all year, especially in the postseason. She wanted the ball and she pitched really well.”