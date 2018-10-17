Yukon schools honor teachers of the year

The Yukon School District has announced each school’s teachers of the year.

Each winner was selected by the staff at the school.

This year’s teachers of the year include:

Central Elementary — Kristin Doutey, a kindergarten teacher;

Myers Elementary — Wendy Green, a music teacher;

Parkland Elementary — Kelsi Hernandez, a first-grade teacher;

Ranchwood Elementary — Stacia Grba, a third-grade teacher;

Shedeck Elementary — Chase Langley, a physical education teacher;

Skyview Elementary — Gene Oxford, a third-grade teacher;

Surrey Hills Elementary — Whitney Stults, a first-grade teacher;

Independence Elementary — Whitney Bruton, a fourth-grade teacher;

Lakeview Elementary — Jamie Hardin, a special education teacher;

Yukon Middle School — Bryan Jarrett, a science teacher;

Yukon High School — Samantha Manke, a science teacher.

The winner of the districtwide teacher of the year will be announced in the spring.