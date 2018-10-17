Yukon hosts 6A-1’s top-ranked Broken Arrow on Senior Night

It doesn’t get any easier for the Yukon football team trying to snap its three-game skid after its 4-0 start to the season.

The Millers will host Class 6A-1 Broken Arrow at 7 p.m. Thursday on Fall Break on Senior Night for Yukon.

“They are good in every direction you look at them,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “They are the most talented 6A team I have seen in a while. They are physical, have speed and can play with finesse as well if they need to.”

The Tigers come into the game with a 7-0 overall record and a 4-0 mark in district play. Yukon comes into the match up with a 4-3 overall record and 1-3 district mark.

“All the focus will be on us this week,” Reed said. “Our confidence is shaky right now. We need to get back to remembering how good we are going to be instead of how good we could be. There is no room for doubting in the league we play in.”

The Millers have lost three-straight ballgames after starting the season 4-0. Yukon lost to Edmond Santa Fe, Jenks and Westmoore.

“Nobody was more disappointed than me after Friday’s game,” Reed said.

Broken Arrow’s closest game this season was against No. 2 Jenks, where the Tigers beat the Trojans 28-13.

“We have a chance to finish the season above .500 and I think that would be huge for our program,” Reed said. “We fought hard with Jenks and Broken Arrow has some similarities to Jenks. They have more size, but we just need to focus on us.”