Southwest Covenant moves to 7-0 with win over Covington

For the first time since it has been under the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association, the Southwest Covenant football program is 7-0.

The Class C No. 2-ranked Patriots are also 4-0 in district play after beating Covington 55-14 on Homecoming Night at Taylor Park in Yukon.

“We are playing really well right now,” Southwest Covenant coach Trey Cloud said. “The boys have bought in. They have had a taste of success in the past couple of years and they are hungry for that this year. We want that to continue every year. This is as good as our program has been. This is the best mentally we have ever been. We expect to win every time we take the field and that is what you want.”

Southwest Covenant racked up 469 yards, including 278 rushing yards and 191 passing yards. The Patriots amassed 20 first downs and didn’t have a turnover in their win.

Patriot quarterback Ben Webb passed for 191 yards and six touchdowns on 16 of 29 passing. Tyler Kelly was the leading rusher for Southwest Covenant with 140 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. Cole Shaw was the team’s leading receiver with 95 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.

Southwest Covenant allowed 253 yards to Covington, including 199 passing yards and 54 rushing yards. The Patriots allowed 13 first downs and forced one turnover (fumble).

Jesse Deason was the Patriots’ leading tackler with six individual tackles, one assisted tackle and two tackles for loss.

“We have been starting very fast and landing that knockout punch early in the game,” Cloud said. “Covington made us go on drives, so that was good for us to experience that.”

Next up for Southwest Covenant will be a 7 p.m. Thursday Fall Break match up with Welch on the road.