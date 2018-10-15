Canadian County to offer $1.25M for possible fairground site

Canadian County officials voted Monday to spend $1.25 million to purchase 50 acres of land that will be developed into a new fairgrounds complex.

The property, owned by Stephen Jensen, is located near the intersection of Jensen Road and Alfadale Road just outside of El Reno.

The decision followed a 1 hour, 15 minute executive session of the county’s Public Facilities Authority.

The county will offer to pay $25,000 per acre for the 50 acres with an option to purchase additional property at the same price. The purchase will be owner financed.

See the full story in Wednesday’s Yukon Review.