Yukon volleyball’s season ends in regional final

Earlier in the season, the Yukon volleyball team took down Edmond North in four games for the first time in school history, so the Millerettes felt good about the regional match up.

Yukon dropped its opening game of the regional to Moore, but rebounded to win the final three games to advance to the regional championship match against the Huskies.

The Millerettes couldn’t capture lightning in a bottle twice, as Edmond North took Yukon down three games to none to move on to the 6A state tournament.

“We never got going,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “We were never in the right mentality all day, not in the four-game match against Moore and not in the championship match. We had a lot of errors on our side. We studied film, had four or five practices working on their weaknesses and we didn’t take advantage. Every time we did, we scored.”

Against Moore, the Millerettes lost the first game 26-24 after making a valiant comeback from being down 23-17. Yukon led 5-4, trailed 10-8, 15-14 and 20-17 throughout the game. The second game was all Millerettes. They responded with a 25-6 victory to even the score at 1-1.

Yukon seized control of the match in the third game with a 25-12 victory and then closed the Lions’ season with a 25-17 win in the fourth game.

Against Edmond North, the Huskies came out of the gate as the aggressor. Edmond North won the opening game 25-17, the second game 25-18 and the third game 25-17 to close out Yukon’s season.

“We played to survive instead of attacking,” Allred said. “We need to learn a lesson from this experience. The seniors who are graduating need to learn from this and apply what they learn in the next phase of their lives. The underclassmen coming back need to learn from this for their futures in the program. We talked about it for a while, how we wanted to change the mentality. The follow through wasn’t there. I think we peaked at the wrong time. We needed to focus on the good things instead of being afraid of what could happen.”