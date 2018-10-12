TOUGH LOSS

By Brody Feldmann

Mustang volleyball’s spectacular season came to an end on Tuesday night to the hands of the Jenks Trojans in the regional finals.

Mustang went into the regional championship on a three-game winning streak, Yukon (3-1), Putnam City West (3-0) and Union (3-2).

“They had a great season. We tried to emphasize that and tell the girls that not making the state tournament sucks, but it was a great season,” said coach Steve Hajek.

The 3-2 victory over Union came in the regional semifinals, which was held at Jenks.

“To pull out the victory was awesome. However, when you go to five it takes a lot of you. I called a timeout and could tell how much they were sweating, and I knew we had to finish that one, and the next one was going to be tough,” said Hajek.

Mustang’s match against Union took a lot out of the Broncos, which only had 30-minutes between games, and was a key factor to the outcome against Union, Hajek mentioned.

Jenks defeated the Broncos in three straight games, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-19.

“We fought, we just… I don’t know. We didn’t play our best, we made some errors, but they competed and never gave up,” said Hajek. “Teams in the past had given up, but this team never did.”

The loss brought the Mustang record to 23-9 on the season. The record is thought to be the best record in several decades. Research is being done to confirm this statement.

Mustang will miss the three seniors who will graduate in May. But Hajek believes he has a really good foundation laid for the future.

“Everything, honestly, everything. We have some holes to fill, but not as big of holes as some of these schools,” Hajek said when asked about what he likes about the future.