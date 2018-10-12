Softball falls to Yukon

By Brody Feldmann

YUKON– Mustang went into regionals last week at Yukon High School with a nine-year streak of making the state tournament.

But, this season the streak was ended by rival Yukon in the regional championship.

“Devastation, disappointment and frustration. It is hard, and it’s still hard. We expected to be playing this week,” said coach Jamie Roberts.

The Lady Broncos defeated Edmond Santa Fe and Edmond Memorial to advance to the finals against Yukon.

In the four years that Roberts has been the head coach, the Lady Broncos had never lost to Yukon. But, the Millerettes beat the Broncos twice in two days.

“We just didn’t come out and play the Mustang Broncos game that everyone saw this season,” said Roberts. The season, which Mustang came into as a team that most didn’t expect to do much, ended with a record of 18-13 and a third-place finish in district.

Mustang graduates six seniors, four of whom manned the infield. Next season the Broncos will have to replace seniors at first, second, shortstop and third.

“They are a big reason for why this program is where it is. They can walk away with their head held high,” said Roberts.

But, next season’s team will have something that this year’s did not… experience. The Broncos will bring back their starting pitcher and leading hitter, Micaela Harcrow, who finished the season hitting .540.

Also coming back, Payton Henry, hitting .426; Cassie Passwaters, .419; Kylie Kuykendall, .440; and Kaytlin Peters at .373.

Mustang will have Kayla Mantooth coming back next season as she sat out this season after surgery cost her her junior year. Mantooth will be a key piece in the Broncos outfield.

“We have a bright future. Our South Middle School was conference champs, and our North Middle School was third behind Yukon, and we get to combine those teams, where Yukon is already combined,” Roberts said.

The Lady Broncos will get back to the drawing board and in the weight room to get ready to start another streak of making the state tournament next season.