Mustang harriers have success at Pre-State

By Brody Feldmann

The Mustang harriers traveled to Edmond Santa Fe last Friday and competed in the Pre-State meet.

At the end of the day the Mustang boys’ team walked away with a first-place finish with two top five finishes and three top-15 finishes.

“We weren’t at full strength either. We had three of our top six,” said coach Mike McGarry.

Mustang finished with a team score of 88, which was four points better than second-place finisher Bartlesville (92) and 14 points better than Union (102) in third.

Gabe Simonsen had the best finish for the Broncos with a time of 16:47.4, which was good for second place.

Parker Huckabay wasn’t far behind with a time of 16:50.9, which was good for fourth-place on the day.

In 13th place was Antonio Cervantes with a time of 17:36.5.

Colton Cable took 28th place with a time 18:14.7 while Kyle Bussell rounded out the top five for Mustang with a time of 3:43.0, which was good for 41st place.

Jaxton Pearson was the lone displacer for Mustang. Pearson finished in 51st place with a time of 18:59.5.

The Mustang Lady Broncos finished in eighth place as a team with 173 points, which was three points behind Westmoore for seventh and one point in front of Deer Creek.

Jordan Thayer had the best finish for the Lady Broncos with a time of 21:04.8 and a ninth-place finish.

Heidi Askeland took 14th with a time of 21:26.6, while Elaina Hinkle finished in 38th with a time of 22:51.8, and Annistyn Stanley took 59th with a time of 23:48.5.

To round out the Lady Broncos top five was Rachel Hamel in 61st place with a time of 23:55.5.

Carrigan Mills and Aisha Leomord were the two displacers for the Broncos. Mills finished in 64th with a time of 24:09.6, while Leomord took 65th with a time of 24:13.5.

Mustang competes in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Thursday at 10 a.m. at Deer Creek High School.

“It will be an exciting race, and we will see what happens,”said McGarry.