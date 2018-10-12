Man shot to death by deputies identified

The man shot and killed by five Canadian County sheriff deputies on Monday has been identified as Alexander Lindahl, 24, of Mustang.

Lindahl, who is accused of stealing a pickup from a Tuttle-based business, led officers on a chase that went through Union City, El Reno and Okarche and reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The chase ended just north of the Kingfisher County line in Okarche after he lost control of the pickup in wet grass and spun the vehicle into the center median. Lindahl allegedly exited the vehicle while carrying a handgun and was subsequently shot by five Canadian County deputies.

The deputies have been identified as Maj. John Bridges, Lt. Bryan Dellinger, Lt. Jason Glass, deputy Chris Sonaggera and deputy Christopher Contreras.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said the officers were placed on administrative leave as a routine step as the investigation continues.

“Being placed on paid administrative leave is not a punitive action, but rather a routine step while the matter is being investigated. It’s no indication that any of them have done anything wrong,” West said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case.

Lindahl had an extensive criminal background that includes convictions for theft and sexual battery.