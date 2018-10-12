Despite fast start, Yukon falls to Westmoore

There’s an old saying in sports, “It’s not about how you start, but how you finish.”

Truer words could not be spoken for Yukon following Friday’s 35-14 loss to Westmoore. The Millers (4-3, 1-3) jumped out to a 14-0 lead and looked like they were about run away with the game, when a scoring drive from the Jaguars changed the tune of the next three quarters.

After giving up a long kick-off return to open the game, Yukon’s defense stepped up and forced a three-and-out on its first possession.

Following the Jaguar punt, the Millers’ offense would start their first drive from their own seven. Yukon went on a 93-yard scoring drive capped by an 11-yard touchdown run from running back Antonio Washington and a Cody Watson extra-point to put the Millers up 7-0 with 4:20 left in the opening quarter.

Yukon’s defense would again rise to the occasion on Westmoore’s next possession and force the Jaguars into another three-and-out. The Millers got the ball back at the Westmoore 49 and took advantage of the field position with another scoring drive capped by a one-yard sneak from quarterback Jackson Young and a Watson point-after-attempt to give Yukon a 14-0 advantage early in the second frame.

That is when things when south for the Millers.

Westmoore put together a 71-yard scoring drive that was capped by a one-yard touchdown run and a successful PAT to cut the lead to 14-7 with 10:09 left in the second quarter.

Yukon followed the Jaguar score with a three-and-out.

Westmoore drove the ball to the Miller 35, but Yukon’s defense stood tall and stuffed the Jags on fourth and short to give the ball back to the offense.

Yukon wouldn’t have the ball for long, as it would fumble it back to Westmoore at the Miller 34.

The Jaguars took advantage of the short field and went 34 yards capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass and extra-point to tie the game at 14-14 with 59 seconds remaining in the half.

Yukon got the ball to start the third quarter and Conner Sudduth gave the Millers stellar field position after a solid return on the kickoff. Yukon started its possession on the Westmoore 48.

The Millers got the ball down to the Jaguar 32, but came up short on a fourth down attempt and Westmoore took over possession.

Yukon’s defense passed another test and forced a three-and-out. The Millers couldn’t get anything going offensively and went three-and-out themselves.

The Jags took their next possession and drove it 75 yards for the score capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass and a PAT to give Westmoore a 21-14 lead with 4:51 left in the third quarter.

Yukon again went three-and-out on its next possession and the Jaguars took their next drive 49 yards for another score capped by a 10-yard run and extra-point to go up 28-14 with 26 seconds remaining in the third.

The Millers faced another fourth down from their own 32 on their next possession and came up short, so Westmoore took over on downs.

The Jaguars wasted no time going 32 yards for the touchdown and PAT to go up 35-14 with 7:20 left in the game.

Yukon drove down to Westmoore’s 37 on its next possession, but the Millers fumbled it back to the Jags. After a Westmoore three-and-out. Yukon had one more chance to get back in the game and instead the Millers were intercepted and that sealed the defeat.

Up next for Yukon will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Miller Stadium on Senior Night against No. 1 Broken Arrow.