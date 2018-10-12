Canadian Valley Technology Center receives $20,000 grant

A $20,000 grant awarded Tuesday will benefit students participating in Canadian Valley Technology Center’s STEM program.

The programs focus on science, technology, engineering and math curriculum and combined have about 125 students at CV Tech’s Cowan Campus in Yukon and at its Chickasha campus.

Tuesday, officials with Midship Pipeline awarded the career tech a $20,000 grant for use with its STEM programs

The money will be used at the Cowan Campus to purchase a 3-D printer that utilizes various media for the creation of projects.

In Chickasha, the funds will be used to purchase a wind tunnel and other equipment and software for use in its aeronautical technology program.

The money is part of $160,000 donated to eight schools in eight counties.

Matt Bahr, Midship’s director of government and public affairs, said the funds are a way of giving back to the counties in which they are doing business.

Midship is in the final stages of receiving authorization to construct a 200-mile pipeline. Bahr said the project will cost almost $1 billion to complete and will create 1,300 jobs. It is expected to boost ad valorem taxes by almost $200 million in the eight counties that the pipeline will cross.

The pipeline is expected to begin in Kingfisher County and will cross Canadian, Grady, Garvin, Stephens, Carter, Johnston and Bryan counties.

Bahr said the project is expected to be completed in 2019.

Canadian Valley Technology Center Superintendent Dr. Gayla Lutts said the school is grateful for the grant.

“Thanks to Midship, we are able to expand our pre-engineering lab, which will better serve our students and allow them to grow their academic foundation in engineering. Through hands-on, real-world projects, the lab will help instill excitement for the field of STEM,” she said.

Angela Northcutt, a STEM teacher at the Cowan Campus, said her students are excited about getting the new printer because it will allow them an opportunity for more of a hands-on learning experience.

“The hardest part about engineering is that you can design stuff all day, but we know reality isn’t the same as what we think theory might work. This helps them make what they design, actually use it and see whether it will do what they think it will do,” she said.

Meanwhile, Julia Cook who works with the aerospace engineering program in Chickasha, said her students will get an opportunity to use the wind tunnel to test the drag on the air foils they make.

That will determine which shapes work best for their models.

There are about 70 students participating in the pre-engineering program at the Yukon campus and 50 in Chickasha.

Sen. Lonnie Patton, R-Tuttle, who was unable to attend the event, said in a news release that the gift is appreciated.

“This gift will go a long way for the students of Canadian Valley. STEM education is vital to our community’s future and I want to thank Midship for investing in Oklahoma’s future, especially here in Canadian County,” Paxton said.

Barr said he hopes the grant will inspire students.

“We hope this gift inspires Oklahoma students, and aids in their preparation for jobs in STEM-related industries, helping open future opportunities so they can grow, thrive and reach their full potential. Midship is pleased to make this gift and wants to thank each school and its leadership for their efforts in helping us identify where the gifts can best be utilized,” he said.