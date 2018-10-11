Yukon Veteran’s Museum, American Legion Post 160 donates flags to Yukon football

The Yukon High School football team will host Veteran’s Appreciation Night on Oct. 18 at Miller Stadium when the Millers host Broken Arrow on Senior Night. The Yukon Veteran’s Museum and American Legion Post 160 donated American Flags to the Yukon football program and every Miller football player will carry an American Flag as they run onto the field prior to kickoff at 7 p.m. Above, Yukon Athletic Director Mike Clark, American Legion Post 160 Legionnaire and United States Marine Corps Veteran Mike Greer, Yukon Veteran’s Museum Director, American Legion Post 160 Legionnaire and United States Marine Corps Veteran Eddy McFadden, Wes McAtee of Yukon Public Schools and Yukon head football coach Jeremy Reed hold American Flags Thursday in front of the Yukon Veteran’s Museum and American Legion Post 160. Photo/Kyle Salomon