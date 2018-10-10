Yukon softball isn’t satisfied with regional title, wants more

Many high school athletic teams are OK with making it to a state tournament and losing in the first round.

Yukon softball is not one of those teams.

The Millerettes are set to compete in the 6A State Softball Tournament with a first-round match up at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Broken Arrow.

“The girls said at the beginning of the season that they want to win a state championship,” Yukon coach Katy Hoke said. “That is our goal. We wanted to host a regional, win a regional and win a state title. The girls have accomplished two of those goals. Hopefully, we can put all three facets of the game together this weekend.”

The other three games on Thursday will be Deer Creek against Stillwater, Owasso against Westmoore and Sand Springs against Edmond North.

If Yukon beats Broken Arrow, the Millerettes will take on the winner of Sand Springs and Edmond North.

“It’s a good draw for us,” Hoke said. “The girls will be confident. Hopefully, we bring the same intensity we brought to the regional. The girls keep talking about playing three more games. We have got what it takes. The girls are believing in themselves and they have a good mentality.”

The 6A State Softball Tournament will be played at the Firelake Softball Complex in Shawnee and tickets cost $7 to get into the gate.