Southwest Covenant volleyball closes season at 4A state

It wasn’t the outcome they had dreamed of, but it was a learning experience for the young Southwest Covenant volleyball players.

After unexpectedly being moved up to Class 4A, the Patriots’ goals changed from being a state title contender in 3A to hoping they made it to the final tournament in 4A.

Southwest Covenant achieved its goal with a dramatic regional performance. The Patriots were dealt a tough hand when they were matched up with four-time defending state champion, Christian Heritage Academy Friday in the opening round at Moore High School.

Southwest Covenant lost the match three games to none, but the Patriots showed the defending champs why they deserved to be there.

After dropping the opening game 25-4, the Patriots fought back and competed in the second game. Christian Heritage still won the game 25-15, but it was anything but easy.

In the third game, Southwest Covenant made a few more adjustments and made life a little more difficult for the champs. It was to no avail, as CHA went on to clinch the victory 25-17.

The Patriots will graduate zero seniors, so this will be a learning experience they can carry into the next year from top to bottom.

Christian Heritage advanced to the state championship match, but instead of claiming its fifth-straight title, it was Victory Christian, who claimed the 2018 crown with a 3-1 victory in the final match.