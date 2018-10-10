Postseason on the line when Yukon takes on Westmoore

Simply put, Yukon faces a near must-win at 7 p.m. Friday when the Millers take on Westmoore at Moore Stadium.

“They have a lot of athletes,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “They are really athletic. They have a lot of guys that can run. I thought we did a lot of things well last week. We can build on those things. This game is huge. We need to refocus and play for the week and keep it not super tense. It will be business as usual for us.”

Yukon currently sits at 4-2 and 1-2 in the district, while Westmoore is also 4-2 but is 2-1 in the district.

The Jaguars still have Jenks and Edmond Santa Fe on its schedule, while the Millers have already played both the Trojans and Wolves and has Broken Arrow awaiting them as a ranked opponent.

Needless to say, the winner of Friday’s match up will have a distinct leg up on the other when it comes to playoff time for high school football in Oklahoma.

“Westmoore is the same team schematically,” Reed said. “Keys for us will be to not turn the ball over and to execute what we call. I thought our offensive line played its best game of the year last week against the best opponent we have seen this year. Defensively, we need to get back to the basics and make sure our alignments are good and our fits are good. We have played two really good teams the past two weeks. We have got to go play our best football.”