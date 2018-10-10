Patriots get semi-test from Coyle

For the first time this season, the Southwest Covenant football team played an entire four-quarter game.

The Patriots had to go the distance with Coyle last Friday at Taylor Park in Yukon, but earned the 48-24 win to improve to 6-0 and 3-0 in district play.

“We played well,” Southwest Covenant coach Trey Cloud said. “Coyle is a good football team. I am proud of the way the boys stayed strong all night.”

Southwest Covenant amassed 318 yards, including 161 rushing yards and 157 passing yards. The Patriots finished with 11 first downs and committed one turnover (fumble).

Quarterback Ben Webb was the leading passer and rusher for Southwest Covenant. Webb was 10 of 13 passing for 157 yards with two touchdowns. He rushed for 113 yards on 10 carries for two touchdowns.

Receiver Trevor Kelly was the leading receiver for Southwest Covenant with three receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots’ defense held Coyle to 257 yards, including 170 rushing yards and 87 passing yards. Coyle totaled 12 first downs and committed three turnovers (fumble, two interceptions).

Southwest Covenant defensive lineman Jesse Deason was the leading tackler with nine, including three sacks and five tackles for loss.

“I thought we played well defensively,” Cloud said. “We also did some good things offensively.”

The Patriots will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Covington-Douglas at Taylor Park on Homecoming Night for Southwest Covenant.

“Covington is a good team,” Cloud said. “They are going to challenge for the district. We have to do a good job of preparing and play well on Friday night.”

Homecoming festivities and parade will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Covenant School.