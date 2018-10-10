Number of Canadian County voters spikes as deadline looms

With just a few days remaining to register to vote in the Nov. 6 general election, officials say more than 1,200 people have registered with the Canadian County Election Board.

In addition, more than 770 people have changed their addresses, 207 have changed affiliations and 114 voters have registered name changes, said Wanda Armold, the election board’s secretary.

The deadline to register to vote in the election is Friday at 5 p.m.

Armold said that in all, there have be 2,346 changes in registrations since Aug. 29 when the registration books reopened following the runoff elections

According to Armold, 110 people who had been inactive were reactivated, while 455 people had their registrations cancelled because they have moved from the county.

Party affiliations could not be changed until Sept. 1.

Armold said 74 Republicans changed their affiliation to Democrat, five Libertarians have changed to Democrat and 55 Independents have become Democrats.

Meanwhile, 373 Democrats changed their affiliation to Republicans, while six Libertarians became Republicans and 185 Independents changed their affiliation to Republican.

Five Democrats changed to Libertarians and 18 Republicans did as well. Armold said 11 Independents switched to Libertarians.

Thirty-seven Democrats switched to Independents, while 53 Republicans made the switch. One Libertarian joined the Independents.

In all, there were 823 affiliation changes, Armold said.

“That’s a significant number of changes,” she said. “I don’t have anything to compare it with, but I can tell you that in a presidential election year, it is not unusual to see 10,000 people register in October,” she said.

The major elections — those for governor and president — tend to draw more first-time voters.

“We are seeing a lot of new voters. I would say that is a pretty good number for a gubernatorial election,” she said.

As of this week, Canadian County has 77,451 voters. That includes 47,204 Republicans, 18,271 Democrats, 11,569 Independents and 407 Libertarians.

“I’m not surprised. There is so much going on and people are so mad. People my age are changing affiliation. It has to do with what they are seeing on television. Some are mad at the Democrats, some are mad at the Republicans. Some are mad at both parties, so they are going independent,” she said. “It seems like they are going in all different ways. They want things to be fixed.”